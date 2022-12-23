Train services to shut down much earlier than usual on Christmas Eve due to strike action

Due to industrial action, services will shut down much earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.

Industrial action has been announced impacting train operators and Network Rail on dates in December and January.

As well as strike action, action short of a strike has also been announced on multiple dates.

During this time, reduced timetables will be in place, and trains will not be operating on some routes.

A spokesman said: "Trains are expected to be extremely busy during this time, and you're advised to only travel if necessary."

The RMT union have announced industrial action on the following dates:

Saturday 24 – Tuesday 27 December 2022

Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4, Friday 6 and Saturday 7 January 2023

Additionally, the union have announced action short of a strike between Sunday 18 December 2022 – Monday 2 January 2023

Additionally, the following industrial action has also been announced:

Strike action by TSSA impacting services on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 December 2022

Strike action by ASLEF impacting services on Thursday 5 January 2023

A normal level of service is expected to run on the following routes:

Cross City Line (Lichfield - Birmingham, Redditch and Bromsgrove) (4 trains per hour)

Birmingham International - Birmingham - Rugeley (2 trains per hour)

Walsall - Birmingham - Wolverhampton (2 trains per hour)

Birmingham - Northampton (2 trains per hour)

Services will operate between the hours of 7am - 7pm only on the following routes:

Snow Hill lines (Stratford-upon-Avon - Birmingham - Worcester) (4 trains per hour through Snow Hill in each direction)

Birmingham - Shrewsbury (1 train per hour)

Birmingham - Hereford (1 train per hour)

Buses replace trains on the following routes during this time:

Leamington Spa - Nuneaton via Coventry

Last services by route: Christmas Eve

Worcester Foregate St – Birmingham Snow Hill: 14.42

Kidderminster – Birmingham Snow Hill (via all stations):14.45

Birmingham Snow Hill – Stratford-upon-Avon: 13.27

Birmingham Snow Hill – Whitlocks End: 14.28

Birmingham Snow Hill – Dorridge: 14.58

Stratford-upon-Avon – Birmingham Snow Hill via Dorridge: 14.03

Stratford-upon-Avon – Birmingham Snow Hill via Whitlocks End: 14.26

Birmingham Snow Hill – Worcester Foregate St: 13.39

Birmingham Snow Hill – Kidderminster: 13.54

Stourbridge Junction – Stourbridge Town

Stourbridge Junction – Stourbridge Town: 15.35

Stourbridge Town – Stourbridge Junction: 15.40

Birmingham – Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Wolverhampton: 13.40

Wolverhampton – Shrewsbury: 14.50

Birmingham – Walsall and Rugeley

Birmingham – Rugeley: 13.45

Birmingham – Walsall: 14.30

Walsall – Birmingham: 14.52

Rugeley – Birmingham: 14.43

Cross City

Birmingham – Redditch: 13.45

Birmingham – Bromsgrove: 14.23

Lichfield – Birmingham: 14.29

Birmingham – Lichfield: 13.36

Redditch – Birmingham: 14.31

Bromsgrove – Birmingham: 15.03

Birmingham – Wolverhampton

Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton (direct): 15.27

Wolverhampton – Birmingham New Street: (direct): 15.04

Wolverhampton – Shrewsbury: 14.50

Birmingham – Liverpool (and services via Stoke)

Birmingham New Street – Liverpool Lime Street: 12.27

Birmingham New Street – Crewe via Stoke-on-Trent: 13.52

Birmingham New Street – Crewe (calling at Wolverhampton and Penkridge only): 14.27

Liverpool Lime Street – Birmingham New Street: 13.33

Liverpool Lime Street – Crewe 14.33

Crewe – Birmingham New Street via Stoke-on-Trent: 13.59

Birmingham – Northampton via Coventry and Birmingham International

Northampton – Birmingham New Street 13.10

Northampton – Birmingham International: 13.40

Birmingham International – Birmingham New Street: 13.21

Birmingham New Street – Northampton: 14.33

Birmingham New Street – Birmingham International: 14.33

Birmingham International – Coventry: 15.16