MP Helen Morgan urges Government to back Bus Services Bill and boost local economy

MP Helen Morgan speaking in parliament

Mrs Morgan addressed Parliament on Thursday, calling on the Transport Secretary to pass her Bus Services Bill, which was tabled by the MP on July 20.

The bill would make sure people who live in towns with a population of 10,000 or more can access healthcare, key services and connections every day of the week.

Mrs Morgan said just one bus route operates in the entire Shropshire Council area on Sundays, while Market Drayton and Whitchurch are among the worst towns of their size in the country for bus services.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mrs Morgan highlighted that investment in public transport leads to growth and urged the Government to back the bill – both for the benefit of the economy and of people’s health.

The Lib Dem MP, said: “Bus services in the market towns in my constituency of North Shropshire are some of the worst in the country, with people who can't drive in those towns not only unable to access their high street, but also unable to access hospital appointments.

“Studies have shown that for every £1 we invest in bus infrastructure we generate around £8 in economic benefits.

“So will the Secretary of State support me in helping to level up rural market towns and pass my Bus Services Bill to improve this critical piece of local infrastructure?”

A total of 247 bus routes have shut in the West Midlands over the last five years, with services also in decline in urban areas.

Meanwhile, large towns such as Market Drayton and Oswestry do not have train stations, meaning that people without access to a car are often left stranded.

Market Drayton and Whitchurch are both in the bottom 10 per cent of towns of their size when it comes to the number of bus departures each weekday, analysis by the House of Commons Library shows.

The average number of departuresin English towns with a similar population –10,000-20,000 people– is 306 each weekday, however Market Drayton has an average of 74 and Whitchurch just 66.