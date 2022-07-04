Cheapest petrol stations in Shropshire on day of fuel protests - with two in the same town

Fuel prices have stayed high for weeks

The latest figures from the RAC fuel watch suggests that petrol prices should fall, with the average unleaded price per litre currently sitting at 191.53p, while diesel rests at 199.03p.

Although some filling stations in the county are charging even more than that, with the first forecourts going over the £2-per-litre mark last month.

The wallet-busting prices led to protests around the country on Monday, including one on the M54 where a group in cars, vans and trucks took part in a go-slow from Junction 4 at Telford to Junction 1 near Wolverhampton and return.

However other filling stations have set their prices considerably lower, meaning there's an 18p difference between the cheapest and most expensive petrol prices in Shropshire, and at least a 12p difference in diesel prices.

It's good news for people living or travelling through Whitchurch though, as two garages are offering cheapest prices for petrol in the county..

Below are some of the cheapest filling stations in the region according to petrolprices.com on Monday morning.

Cheapest petrol stations in Shropshire

Grindley Brook Garage in Whitchurch: 177.9p unleaded, 187.9p diesel

Victoria Garage Whitchurch: 180.9p unleaded, 190.9p diesel