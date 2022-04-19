Long A5 delays as rush-hour lorry crash shuts road near Shrewsbury

A crash has caused long delays on the A5 at Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The crash happened between Emstrey Roundabout and Dobbies Roundabout at around 6.30am and has closed the road northbound between the two islands.

One of the HGV drivers, a man, was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital but is not believed to have been seriously injured, a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Firefighters and police officers were sent to the scene along with ambulance crews. Nobody was trapped but the central reservation has been left damaged.

Drivers heading towards Oswestry and Welshpool are being diverted past the crash while one of the two southbound lanes, for drivers heading towards Telford and Battlefield, has also been closed.

Traffic is backed up in both directions as a result, with delays of 30 minutes while emergency services deal with the crash.

National Highways said that all but one southbound lane remained closed at 8.30am and urged people to avoid the area.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "This incident involved two HGV vehicles, one of which had collided with the central reservation. No persons trapped. One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

A West Mercia Police spokesman added: "Emergency services are dealing with an RTC on the A5 Emstrey Roundabout between Preston Roundabout closer to Dobbies Island.

"This is causing a large tailback of traffic."

A5 diversion route

The diversion route for drivers heading northbound towards Welshpool and Oswestry is as follows.