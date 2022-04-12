Fuel supply to forecourts is ‘sporadic’ as protests go on

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said a third of its supporters who responded to a survey said they have encountered a “problem” finding fuel.

The shortages have been attributed to disruption by Just Stop Oil protesters at oil depots, including in Birmingham and Tamworth.

It has led to patchy supply of fuel, with diesel particularly affected at some forecourts in the region.

Mr Cox said: “Some garages are now really drying up. It’s very patchy, it’s sporadic but it’s still an issue.”

He said the protests were happening in the Midlands and south towards the Home Counties. He added: “Above the Midlands in the North, in Scotland and Northern Ireland there’s no problems whatsoever. Their garages are full of fuel.”

Demand for fuel is likely to increase ahead of the Easter getaway.

The RAC estimates some 21.5 million leisure trips will be made by car between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

This is the second week of protests at oil terminals by Just Stop Oil.

Members of the group are demanding that the Government stops new fossil fuel projects.

Warwickshire Police said they made 34 arrests over the weekend linked to protests at the Kingsbury oil terminal, near Tamworth, where protesters have tunnelled under a major access route.

Essex Police have arrested more than 350 protesters since the disruption started on April 1. Activists were locked on to pipework at a terminal in Grays, Essex, on Monday.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said: “The Government can end the queues and closures at petrol station forecourts immediately, ahead of the Easter holidays, by committing to halt all new oil licences and consents.

“Ministers have a choice: they can arrest and imprison Just Stop Oil supporters or agree to no new oil and gas. While Just Stop Oil supporters have their liberty the disruption will continue.

“Now is the moment to come and meet with the coalition.”

On Monday, Downing Street condemned the “guerrilla tactics” used to target oil supplies.

Mr Cox said he supported Labour’s call for the Government to seek an immediate, nationwide injunction to stop the protests.

He also wants “more police” at the sites to keep the fuel supply chain “secure and protected”. Many forecourts ran empty in September last year due to panic buying of fuel linked to a shortage of lorry drivers.

Meanwhile, the average price of a litre of diesel in the West Midlands is now 176.9p. The average price of unleaded is 162.2p.

FairFuelUK has accused petrol bosses taking advantage of the high fuel prices to rake in £30 million in a day.

It says the cost of filling up a car could have decreased by 20p per litre by following wholesale prices, but that the cut has not been passed to motorists.

Mr Cox said: “Prices at the pumps should now be 15p to 20p less, due to oil costs falling by 30 per cent in March plus a welcome 6p cut in fuel taxes.”