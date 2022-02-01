Millions of pounds of funding being sought for Powys roads

Councillor Jonathan Wilkinson

At a meeting of the Economy, Residents and Communities Scrutiny Committee, Powys County Council’s head of highways, transport and recycling, Matt Perry, told councillors that three bids had been submitted to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to find cash to maintain roads and bridges.

He was responding to questions from councillors who were going through proposals that will make up £7.7 million that need to be made in cuts, savings, and income generation to balance the budget by the end of March 2023.

Next year the highways, transport and recycling department will receive just under £30.2 million from a total council budget of £302.3 million.

Part of this will goes to maintain the roads in the county.

Councillor Jonathan Wilkinson said: “Our economic ambitions in Powys are very dependent on the road infrastructure."

He asked if the existing budget allowed for any improvement work and what funding bids had been put forward.

“I understand there’s some potential for levelling up funding that’s available," he said.

Mr Perry said about £6.5million had been invested in the roads from the council’s capital budget last year which was sustaining the service.

This had been used to improve class A, B and C roads but he said the rising costs of materials was something the council needs to be mindful of.

"There is no cut for highways . There is a glimmer of hope that we’ll see more money.

“We do need to look at funding for our bridges. We have over 700 of them and a budget of £550,000 to maintain them.

“We’ve put a levelling up bid for £4.8 million to cover the bridges and £3.5 million for active travel walking and cycling so that’s two schemes there.”

He said a funding bid for £5.4million for road resurfacing had also been submitted.

Environment portfolio holder Councillor Heulwen Hulme said: “I’m confident we continue to put together a strong council programme to take our roads forward not backwards. There are various funding opportunities out there at the moment you just have to meet the criteria.”