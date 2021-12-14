Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Chemical lorry incident' closes M6 southbound

By Nathan RoweTransportPublished:

The M6 southbound is currently closed in Staffordshire due to an ongoing incident reportedly involving a chemical lorry,

M6 Closure
M6 Closure

The closure is between junctions 14 and 15, from Stoke-on-Trent to Stafford, with people advised to avoid the area if possible.

Staffordshire fire service in attendance and currently there is no confirmation on how long the closure will last.

It is believed the incident involved a chemical lorry carrying a hazardous substance.

The carriageway is blocked off. Photo: Central Motorway Police Group.

Delays are currently being measured at over 90 minutes southbound and 60 minutes northbound.

Initially both carriageways were closed, with the northbound reopening at around 1pm.

A spokesman for the Central Motorway Police Group, said: "The latest update from the M6 is that the northbound carriageway at J14 will be opening shortly.

"The southbound will remain closed for the time being."

Transport
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News