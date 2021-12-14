'Chemical lorry incident' closes M6 southbound

M6 Closure

The closure is between junctions 14 and 15, from Stoke-on-Trent to Stafford, with people advised to avoid the area if possible.

Staffordshire fire service in attendance and currently there is no confirmation on how long the closure will last.

It is believed the incident involved a chemical lorry carrying a hazardous substance.

The carriageway is blocked off. Photo: Central Motorway Police Group.

Delays are currently being measured at over 90 minutes southbound and 60 minutes northbound.

Initially both carriageways were closed, with the northbound reopening at around 1pm.

A spokesman for the Central Motorway Police Group, said: "The latest update from the M6 is that the northbound carriageway at J14 will be opening shortly.