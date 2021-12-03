Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

M6 shut as driver hit by van after two-car crash

By Thomas ParkesTransportPublished:

A man has been left seriously injured after being hit by a van shortly after a crash involving the car he was driving on the M6.

Traffic queueing on the M6 after two crashes in quick succession. Photo: Highways England
Traffic queueing on the M6 after two crashes in quick succession. Photo: Highways England

The man was driving a car involved in a collision with a car near Junction 10a for Wolverhampton at around 6am on Friday.

He was then hit by a van after getting out of his vehicle and suffered "multiple serious injuries".

Paramedics and police were sent to the scene and the motorway has been shut in both directions between junctions 10 and 11 for Walsall and Cannock as a result.

The nearby M54 has also been closed from Junction 1 eastbound for drivers heading towards the M6.

Highways England warned drivers to expect delays of more than an hour, with six miles of congestion.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been involved in a collision.

"One of the drivers, a man, had then been involved in a second collision with a van, after he had got out of his car.

“He was treated for multiple serious injuries at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment. The doctor travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

“Nobody else was injured in the incident.”

Diversion routes from Highways England

M6 southbound

  • Follow the solid diamond diversion symbol

  • Exit at J11 and take the 4th exit off the roundabout onto the A460

  • At the M54 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the M54 westbound

  • Exit the M54 at J2

  • Take the 1st exit off the roundabout onto the A449 southbound

  • At Stafford street junction turn left onto the Wolverhampton ring road (A4150)

  • At Horseley Fields junction turn left onto Horseley Fields eastbound

  • At the A454 junction turn left onto the A454 eastboubnd

  • At Keyway roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A463 northbound

  • Rejoin the M6 at J10

M6 Northbound

Follow the hollow circle symbol

  • Exit the M6 at J10 and take the 1st exit off the roundabout onto the A454 westbound

  • At the Bilston street roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A4150 northbound

  • At the Stafford street traffic lights turn right onto the A449 northbound

  • At the Gailey roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A5 eastbound

  • Rejoin the M6 at J12

M6 Northbound for the M54 westbound

Follow the hollow circle symbol

  • Exit the M6 at J10 and take the 1st exit off the roundabout onto the A454 westbound

  • At the Bilston street roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A4150 northbound

  • At the Stafford street traffic lights turn right onto the A449 northbound

  • Join the M54 at J2

M6 Southbound for the M54 westbound

Follow the solid diamond diversion symbol

  • Exit at J11 and take the 4th exit off the roundabout onto the A460

  • At the M54 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the M54 westbound

M54 eastbound to M6 southbound

Follow the solid diamond diversion symbol

  • Exit at J1 and take the 4th exit onto the M54 westbound

  • Exit the M54 at J2

  • Take the 1st exit off the roundabout onto the A449 southbound

  • At Stafford street junction turn left onto the Wolverhampton ring road (A4150)

  • At Horseley Fields junction turn left onto Horseley Fields eastbound

  • At the A454 junction turn left onto the A454 eastboubnd

  • At Keyway roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A463 northbound

  • Rejoin the M6 at J10

M54 eastbound to M6 northbound

Follow the hollow circle symbol

  • Exit the M54 at J2 and take the 1st exit onto the A449 northbound

  • At the Gailey roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A5 eastbound

  • At the M6 J12 roundabout take the 1st exit onto the M6 northbound

Transport
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News