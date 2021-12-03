M6 shut as driver hit by van after two-car crash

Traffic queueing on the M6 after two crashes in quick succession. Photo: Highways England

The man was driving a car involved in a collision with a car near Junction 10a for Wolverhampton at around 6am on Friday.

He was then hit by a van after getting out of his vehicle and suffered "multiple serious injuries".

Paramedics and police were sent to the scene and the motorway has been shut in both directions between junctions 10 and 11 for Walsall and Cannock as a result.

The nearby M54 has also been closed from Junction 1 eastbound for drivers heading towards the M6.

Highways England warned drivers to expect delays of more than an hour, with six miles of congestion.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been involved in a collision.

"One of the drivers, a man, had then been involved in a second collision with a van, after he had got out of his car.

“He was treated for multiple serious injuries at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment. The doctor travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

“Nobody else was injured in the incident.”

