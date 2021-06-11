Online engagement events for communities affected by HS2

Woore in north Shropshire would see construction traffic lean heavily on the village while the high speed rail line is being built.

Woore Parish Council has announced a number of events for villagers to attend.

A statement said: "Due to Covid restrictions and not able to organise community events, HS2 are to offer the following virtual information events and one-to-one meetings available for Woore parish and communities across the Phase 2a route to attend.

"Firstly they are holding Phase 2a update webinars, delivering the session across two different times and dates to provide options for those wishing to join them. These will be in the format of a presentation followed by an open Q&A.

"During these webinars they will go through where Phase 2a of HS2 goes; what activity is underway now and what to expect as they start to build Phase 2a; the support HS2 has made available for communities along the route of the new railway; the opportunities to get involved with HS2 and to engage with them.

"There will also be the opportunity to ask them any questions."

The webinars are free and open, and will be held at 12.30pm on June 23 and at 6pm on June 24.

Visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/hs2-in-phase-2a-west-midlands-to-crewe-where-what-when-and-how-tickets-158100598145 to learn more and register.

Residents and organisations can also book 20-minute one-to-one appointments to discuss questions or concerns.

These will be held on June 30 and July 6. Visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/hs2-phase-2a-west-midlands-to-crewe-virtual-one-to-one-meetings-tickets-158596094187 to register.

Registration links to the webinars and one-to-one meetings can also be found via the HS2 Events listing page at hs2.org.uk/events.