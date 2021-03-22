Shropshire roads closing to complete repairs and maintenance

Highways England has confirmed that the eastbound carriage way of A5 at Shrewsbury will be shut from Dobbies Roundabout to Emstrey Island for the repairs.

The organisation said that the work will be carried out over one night between 9pm and 6am on Tuesday, March 30.

As part of the closure, a diversion route using the A5112 and the B4380 will be signposted for drivers.

Another two nights of work is planned on the A5 in April.

The second section of work will see road marking maintenance carried out on the north and southbound carriageways between Churncote and Edgebold Roundabouts.

It will take place between 9pm and 5am on April 14 and 15.

A diversion route via the A458, the B4380, the A5112 and the A5 will be signposted for motorists.

The A483 in Oswestry will also be closed for resurfacing and road marking maintenance.

The closure will be between 9pm and 5am on April 12.

It will see the road shut in both directions between the A483 junction with Maesbury Road, and the Mile End Roundabout. Diversion routes via the A5, the A458 and alternative junctions of the A483 will be put in place.

In Telford, Station Road in Madeley will be closed from its junction with Church Street for around 30 metres to replace a gas main.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the work should be completed by March 30. Signs for an alternative route are being posted on site.

Church Street in Wellington will also become a one-way road to allow Telford & Wrekin Council to bring in social distancing measures.

The new measure comes into force on March 23.

Northfield Street in the town centre will be shut between 7pm and 5am today, for essential maintenance work on signs in the area.

The A49 at Longnor will be shut between 8pm and 6am on Wednesday, April 14.

Highways England said that it was putting the closure in place to allow for telecommunications work to be carried out.

Diversion routes via the A5, the A458 and the A459 and vice versa will be signposted.