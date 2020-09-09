Man rescued as car goes over verge and overturns in south Shropshire

Fire crews from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Wellington, and the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended an incident at Ditton Hill Holiday Park, Cleobury Mortimer, at around 3.40pm.

A spokesperson from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports that a car had gone over a verge and was at risk of going into a brook at Ditton Mill Holiday Park, Cleobury Mortimer at 3.40pm.

"An ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"The car had not crashed but rolled there before overturning, with a man inside.

"He was helped free from the vehicle by firefighters.

"The man refused any assessment from ambulance staff as he said he wasn’t hurt."