Oswestry bus route returns

The 401 Oswestry Town bus service is on the road again after being suspended in March due to Covid-19 – and now with a new operator in Arriva.

The service takes passengers between the housing areas of the town and the centre itself, with 19 stops beginning and ending at the bus stop outside the Sainsbury's supermarket.

It was previously operated by Tanat Valley. After being suspended, Tanat Valley then made a commercial decision to deregister the service.

Shropshire Council said this left a route within Oswestry with no bus service.

A spokeman said: "Shropshire Council began discussions with Arriva, which subsequently agreed to take over and operate the service on a commercial basis.

The re-starting of operations was welcomed by Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, who said that it had always been a popular service.

“We’re really pleased that Arriva has now taken over the 401 service and that buses are running again on this route.”

The council is reminding passengers that mask or face coverings must be worn on all public transport including buses.