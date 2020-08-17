Direct Shrewsbury to London train service to restart

Avanti says it will be re-instating a direct service on Monday, September 7.

The train will leave Shrewsbury at 6.39am and return at 6.23pm, from Monday to Friday, also stopping at Telford and Wellington in Shropshire.

The Saturday service leaves Shrewsbury at 8.19am, returning at 6.23pm.

The Sunday services are timed at 3.24pm and 7pm respectively.

The direct services were stopped following the advent of lockdown earlier this year.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “These additional services will mean more room for social distancing onboard.

"We would like to remind customers to book ahead, reserve their seat and wear a face covering whilst at the station and onboard our services.”