Latest Shropshire A5 crash shows money urgently needed to fund improvements study, says MP says

Owen Paterson, MP for north Shropshire, met with Chris Easton-Harris, minister of state for transport late yesterday to call for work to one of the main arterial routes through Shropshire and into north Wales.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash on the A5 north of Oswestry on Sunday just before 2.30pm. The stretch of road also carries traffic from the A483.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a land ambulance went to the scene but paramedics were able to treat two people for minor injuries were no one was taken to hospital.

The crash closed the road between the Gledrid and Gobowen roundabouts for much of the afternoon with traffic diverted through St Martins and Gobowen.

Mr Paterson said: "Sunday saw yet another another appalling accident on the A5. Thankfully no one was very seriously injured this time.

"However there have been 58 people killed on the road since 1991 and many hundreds more seriously injured.

"Together with other local MPs and Welsh Assembly members we had a good meeting with Welsh transport minister, Ken Skates and I am hoping for a positive meeting with Chris Eaton-Harris," he said.

"We urgently need funding to work up proposals for improvements, cross border, to our trunk roads."

Clwyd South MP, Simon Baynes added his calls for funding for a study. He said the stretch of road was a vital link between England and Wales for both A5 and A483 traffic.