Two-week-long road closure for Shropshire drivers

While access will be maintained for residents and businesses in St Martins, through traffic will face a diversion via Gobowen, Whittington and Ellesmere.

The work is being carried out to resurface the busy road through the middle of the village, from the roundabout for the Gobowen turning to the roundabout for Ellesmere.

It will be closed overnight on Thursday and Friday from 7pm until 6am before two weeks of daytime closures from February 17 until February 28.

The daytime closure will run from 9.30am until 4pm each weekday to allow traffic, including buses, to take pupils to and from St Martins all-age school. Shropshire Council has written to businesses in St Martins reassuring them that access will be retained for them and for residents living on the route during the closure.

Peter Faulks, a partner at Stans Superstore, said the road through the village was in need of repair.

“No time is a good time for major works like this,” he said.

“The road is in a state and something needs to be done.

“Businesses and residents have been told that the contractors will keep access open to homes and other premises such as ours and so long as that happens, it will be business as usual for us.

“We have been in talks with those involved in the roadworks and we are hoping that the road closure signs will include wording that will tell motorists they can still use the local businesses.”

Mr Faulks said St Martins had two large business parks, one at each of the village. “It is a long diversion and there are some big lorries that may struggle to negotiate the roadworks through the village,” he said.

The letter says access will be kept open for residents and businesses on the closed road, pedestrians and dismounted cyclists. “As long as they do adhere to the access they we will be fine. Customers will be able to still shop with us,” Mr Faulks added.

Shropshire Council on its interactive roadworks map said: “The council is responsible for 5150km of road. Resurfacing is a vital part of highways maintenance. It improves the long-term condition of roads, helps to prevent problems in the future, and means we don’t have to spend as much time on smaller repairs, such as potholes.”