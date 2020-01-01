Menu

Newport roads closed for resurfacing work

By Mat Growcott | Newport | Transport | Published:

Road closures will be in place from next week as resurfacing work is carried out near Newport.

Liddles Bank, from the junction with The Crescent to the A518, will be closed from Monday for three days.

The road alongside Barnfield estate, known locally as Dark Lane, will be closed from the junction at Wellington Road to the junction with Greenvale for nine days from January 9.

Those who use public service have been told it is highly likely that the number 5 bus service will be temporarily diverted down Wellington Road for the duration of the closure.

Traffic diversion signage will be in place throughout the closure periods.

