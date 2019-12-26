Free driver awareness sessions in bid to reduce Shropshire road deaths

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is offering the sessions as part of his commitment to making roads safer due to the number of people dying or being seriously injured in accidents.

In 2018 the force which covers Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire, and Wyre Forest handled 54 road deaths and 462 serious injuries and the previous year a combined total of 561 were recorded.

The training is being held in partnership with national driver-education providers TTC who will test drivers on their highway code knowledge including speeds, signs and hazard perception.

Participants will also be given advice by a roads policing officer on collision statistics, the effects poor driving can have on lives and how technology, such as dashboard cameras can help.

Mr Campion said: “Bad habits and bad road behaviour, once formed, can be hard to shift which is why we need to be doing all we can to make our roads safer.

“I am a big believer of education as a form of prevention. We have received positive feedback from previous sessions, with attendees welcoming the opportunity to brush up on their knowledge and improve their confidence. I hope to see other drivers also benefitting.”

The first session will kick off on January 14 in Telford at The Wakes, in Theatre Square, Oakengates, followed by January 30 at The Lantern Community Hall, in Meadow Farm Drive, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, and February 11 at The Civic Centre, High Street, Whitchurch. All sessions will run from 6pm to 8pm.

The Department for Transport figures showed that15 people were killed on Shropshire roads in 2018, five in Telford & Wrekin.

Dyfed-Powys Police handled nine road deaths last year.

In Staffordshire there were 25 deaths and 170 serious injuries, five deaths and 87 serious injuries in Wolverhampton, six deaths and 77 serious injuries in Dudley, six deaths and 98 serious injuries in Sandwell, in Walsall the figure was five deaths and 80 serious injuries in 2018.