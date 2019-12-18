Icy roads see HGV crashes throughout Shropshire

In Telford, a lorry full of plastic waste flipped onto its side blocking a busy slip road onto the A442 yesterday.

The HGV shed its load just before 10.30am at the Randlay Interchange, which connects parts of Stafford Park onto the A442 Queensway south.

West Mercia Police shut the slip road towards Bridgnorth, Dawley and Madeley for a number of hours while clean-up crews cleared the way.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver came away with minor injuries.

Meanwhile near Shrewsbury, Rural West Safer Neighbourhood Team came to the aid of a stranded lorry driver in the back lanes of Westbury.

The vehicle lost traction before coming to rest side-on, lodged in between hedgerows on either side of the road.

Officers attended the incident to rescue the driver some time before midday yesterday.

Ice took its toll in South Shropshire as officers from Bishop's Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a crash on the road heading towards Pulverbatch.

Police urged motorists to take care on the icy roads following the crash shortly before 10am yesterday.

Across the border, a lorry was left hanging over the side of an underpass in Aberystwyth after crashing near the end of the school day on Monday.

The HGV drove through barriers and onto a footpath near the road in Ceredigion, just yards away from Ysgol Llwyn Yr Eos primary school.

The vehicle crashed around 3.20pm and was left hanging over the underpass below for hours until it was taken away and the A4120 road was reopened around 10.30pm.

No injuries were reported due to the crash, and Dyfed-Powys Police said they were investigating.

The force's Ceredigion road policing unit said in a tweet: "This school time RTC, HGV crashes though barriers onto footpath.

"Lucky no pushchairs or children using it."

The weather for the rest of the week is set to bring more of the same as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice throughout today.

Yellow weather warnings for high winds and heavy rain have also been issued for tomorrow.