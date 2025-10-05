Bridgnorth town centre road to close for four days this month for resurfacing

Wenlock Road will be resurfaced between Monday, October 20 and Friday, October 24, Shropshire Council has announced.

During resurfacing works, the road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

A signed diversion route will be in place during the closure, and access to properties and businesses within the affected area will be maintained where safe to do so, the council said.

Shropshire Council has also advised that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be communicated via yellow advance warning signs and the One Network website.

The resurfacing works will be carried out by contractors Kier, on behalf of Shropshire Council.