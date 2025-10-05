Watch as thousands of motorcyclists gather in Staffordshire to remember Britain's fallen at their annual pilgrimage to the National Memorial Arboretum

The motorcyclists came from across the country and overseas to make their annual pilgrimage to the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas.

The Ride to the Wall community paid tribute to those who “can no longer ride by our side” with a special Service of Remembrance in memory of the fallen UK Armed Service personnel whose names are engraved on the walls of the Armed Forces Memorial.

The riders came from 12 set starting points across the country

A video of the event shows the sheer number of riders heading towards the Arboretum, having travelled from 12 set starting points around the country in convoy.

Martin Dickinson, Founder of Ride to the Wall, said: "Each year, thousands come together for Ride to the Wall; not only to honour those whose names are etched into the Armed Forces Memorial, but to ensure their courage and sacrifice are remembered for generations to come.

The riders came from all over the country and rode to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas

“Every mile ridden, every contribution given, and every salute along the route helps us keep their legacy alive.”

Since the first Ride to the Wall in 2008, participants have raised more than £1.83 million to support the Arboretum, the Nation’s year-round place to remember.

The 150-acre estate in the Staffordshire countryside is home to more than 420 memorials to those who have served and sacrificed for the Nation, set within gardens, grounds and woodlands, and the funds raised from last year’s Ride to the Wall was the highest to date, totalling £170,000.

Tributes were laid at the memorial

Philippa Rawlinson, Director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “There’s nothing quite like the thunder of thousands of motorcycles arriving for Ride to the Wall.

“Riding pillion again this year, I’m reminded of the energy, camaraderie and shared purpose of this remarkable community, and we are deeply thankful for their ongoing support which enables us to remain freely open to all and continue sharing powerful stories of service and sacrifice with generations to come.”