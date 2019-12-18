Bridgnorth pothole causes 'chaos'

Residents were quick to take to Facebook over the issue on the A458 opposite Russell Close in Stanmore saying it had caused "chaos" among drivers, with one passer-by saying he spotted at least 10 cars that had been affected.

A number of people reported their vehicles had suffered punctured tyres, bent wheels and general damage after they encountered the hole in the last week.

Shropshire Council's highways team have filled the hole, which road users say is still causing problems.

A number of residents posted on social media, including Hannah Chadwick who first brought the issue to light.

She said: "I live opposite – it's been chaos.

"We parked a van over the hole, when people are missing the pot hole they are hitting huge rocks and sending them flying into other peoples cars and windscreens.

"Tried to move as much as we could off the road until highway maintenance arrived."

Andy Wilde, Shropshire Council's highways operations manager, said: "The A458, along with all other A and B classified roads, are inspected by a dedicated highways inspection team on a monthly basis.

“During the latest inspection several defects were identified and ‘issued for repair’ to Shropshire Council’s term maintenance contractors Kier, including the defect highlighted near Stanmore.

“The defect has now been repaired."