Transport minister invited to visit A5

Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting confirmed the invitation after Councillor Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways, announced he would be meeting with the minister.

Councillor Nutting said he hoped Mr Shapps would confirm the visit and said he was looking forward to showing him the benefits of dualling the A5 between Montford Bridge and Oswestry.

Councillor Nutting said: “Steve has done very well in securing funding for Shrewsbury’s North West Relief Road and he is now working exceptionally hard on getting us the A5 dualled.

“I know Steve is meeting with Grant Shapps and I have said, let’s hold the meeting up here in Shropshire so we can show him the section of road we want doing.

“We are waiting for confirmation but are very hopeful he will come.

“It is a big time for Shropshire’s roads and we are making big progress. The dualling will open us up to all sorts of benefits.

“The Welsh Government is very supportive towards the plans because it will create a corridor between the wider West Midlands and Wales.

“It will boost business in Shropshire and Wales. Businesses say having upgraded roads is key to developing and growing.

“Major employers look first at road infrastructure when they are coming somewhere, if we can have this sectioned dualled it will be a huge boost.”

Councillor Nutting also praised ongoing talks to improve safety at the A483 Llynclys crossroads near Oswestry.

“Steve is armed with statistics and has been talking to Highways England,” he said.

“I am hopeful we will have progress on that before too long as it has become a real problem spot.

“There have been a number of accidents and it needs sorting.”

Councillor Davenport added: “It feels like we are having a major accident every week at the moment be it either at the crossroads or on the A5 at Oswestry.

“We need to get this work in place and I will do all I can to secure the funding for it.

“I am very confident it will happen – the Government seem very receptive to the plans.”