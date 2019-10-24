Changes to key rural bus route for Ludlow 'unacceptable'

The 292 between Ludlow and Kidderminster has been operated by R&B Travel since April 2018, with six services each day in each direction.

But from November 4 the number of stopping points in Ludlow is set to be reduced, with the bus no longer serving Corve Street, Tesco/Aldi or the railway station.

It will instead terminate at Lower Galdeford, turn around, and depart from Upper Galdeford, opposite Ludlow Fish Bar, on its return journey.

The move has sparked concerns from regular bus user Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents the North ward of the town on Shropshire Council.

He said: "There has been no explanation from the bus operator, R&B Travel, for the change. I guess it wants to shorten the route to improve timekeeping.

"But the proposed change reduces the coordination of transport services in the south of the county.

"Council officers in Shropshire and Worcestershire are in discussions on what action might be taken to ensure the 292 continues the level of service contracted. Shropshire alone pays £73,000 a year for the service."

"The current operator has had an almost impossible job keeping the buses to timetable. Any slight delay from roadworks or bad weather throws the timetable out of kilter."

Councillor Boddington said changes needed to be made to the service to make it "more sustainable", and suggested extending the journey time from 58 minutes to an hour and a quarter to allow more time.

He added: "Changing the route in Ludlow is unacceptable. It is important for residents in the Clee area that the bus serves the supermarkets and rail station.

"We need to move towards more integrated transport, not away from it. Council officers say we will know more next week about the future of the 292 service but assure us that it will continue to operate."

R&B Travel said the application for the route change was approved by the Office of the Traffic Commissioner.