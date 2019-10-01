Cash for roads – but Shropshire yet to benefit

Chancellor Sajid Javid set out the first projects that will be included in the promised road investment strategy, along side a £5 billion package to support the roll-out of broadband and a £220 million fund for buses.

The investment in voter-friendly projects comes as the Conservatives gear up for an expected general election.

But, none of the confirmed major projects to be invested in are in the West Midlands, Staffordshire or Shropshire.

However, councillors in Shropshire say the billions set aside are encouraging for efforts to dual the A5 between Montford Bridge and Oswestry.

Mr Javid said: “Investment in our infrastructure will be key to making the next decade one of renewal. Boosting our economy and making life easier for people all across the country.

“That’s why I am announcing new investment in roads, bus services, and broadband today.

“The first step in our plans to deliver an infrastructure revolution. This new multibillion-pound investment to deliver gigabit-capable broadband for all the UK. “Investment in roads and buses will help people to get around and businesses to grow, ensuring no community is left behind. This will make the UK a better place to live and work, extending opportunity and raising living standards for all.”

The first projects, announced as part of the road investment strategy, include a £25 billion fund covering major strategic links in England from 2020 to 2025.

The projects included:

Dualling of the A66 Trans-Pennine expressway and the A46 Newark bypass

Improvements to the M60 Simister Island interchange in Manchester

Starting construction on the A428 to improve journeys between Cambridge and Milton Keynes

Widening the A12

Committing at least £5 billion to maintain and renew England’s strategic roads between 2020 and 2025. Funding for buses includes £50 million available to develop one or two all-electric bus towns or cities

Councils will be able to team up with bus companies to create low-fare, high-frequency “superbus” networks.

Local authorities will invest in bus lanes as part of such networks and, in exchange, the operator will run more services. Cornwall will be piloting the first such scheme next year.The Government will also set a goal for contactless payments to be made available on every city bus.

Some £20m will go on trials of “on demand” bus services and £30m will improve existing services or replace routes that had been cut. The broadband promise is for £5bn to support the roll-out of full-fibre and 5G and other gigabit-capable networks to the hardest-to-reach fifth of the UK. 20 per cent of the country.

In his speech, Mr Javid acknowledged that “successive governments failed to invest enough for the long term”.

“We’ve started to put that right, but we can do more - a lot more.”