Invitations extended to join Telford electric car charging network

The council extended the invitation to be part of a co-ordinated network of electric charging points to supermarkets, the Telford International Centre and Telford Town Centre.

The council said that if the venues accept, charging points could be provided within the coming years.

The scheme is part of a borough-wide strategy for ultra-low emission vehicles adopted by the council at the end of last year.

It aims to encourage more electric vehicles onto the borough's roads and enable electric car owners to charge in various locations.

It is also another step to the council making its operations carbon neutral by 2030 following its declaration of a climate change emergency earlier this year.

The strategy aims to recognise the significant benefits of electric cars for air quality and public health, and includes plans for expansion of green infrastructure, reduction in vehicle emissions and helping increase the uptake of zero emission cars, vans and trucks.

Vital

It is expected that nearly all cars and vans will be zero emissions by 2050.

Advertising

There are currently 11 electric vehicle charging points in different locations in Telford & Wrekin, six of which are restricted to customers/visitors only and the other five are public.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for housing, transport and infrastructure said: “With ownership of electric cars expected to rise in the next few years, it’s vital that we increase charging points.

“We’ve invited a number of supermarkets and key outlets to partner with us for the development of a charging points network and we hope many will confirm their involvement, so that our residents and visitors can make use of these across the borough.”

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, cabinet member for parks, green spaces & the natural environment added: “All of this contributes to our Sustainable Telford & Wrekin initiative and will help us to achieve our commitment to reduce the borough’s carbon footprint and help tackle climate change.”