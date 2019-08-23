Concerns raised over ‘rushed’ bus services changes

The frequency of internal services in Leominster will be reduced from September 2.

Councillors fear these changes will hurt the most vulnerable.

“The changes don’t help to reduce traffic. Fewer services will lead to fewer users,” councillor Jenny Bartlett said.

“But these changes always hurt the most vulnerable and there are many residents who rely on these services to get around.”

Fellow county councillor John Stone said he felt the decision was at odds with the climate emergency declared by Herefordshire Council.

“With previous announcements of changes to bus services there have been consultations leading up to any changes so that residents can give their views on them," he said

"This time it seems a rather rushed decision.”

He hoped the changes could be put on hold for a rethink.

Demand

A Herefordshire Council spokesperson said: “Bus services in Leominster will be revised from 2 September, and we encourage residents to check the new timetables and the council’s website for any changes which might affect their normal journey.

“Operating bus services can be very expensive, and it is important to the council and to operators that the services provided reflect passenger demand.

“Whilst the council explored a variety of options in an effort to retain the subsidised services at current levels this was not affordable within the available budget.

“We are working closely with bus companies, local members and the Town Council to ensure Leominster continues to have reliable and affordable bus services.”

The 401 and 406 Leominster to Barons Cross circulars will operate as the 404 which will run as an hourly service along the same route.

Both the 402 Leominster to Ridgemoor and The Meadows and the 403 Leominster to Southern Avenue and Newlands will be reduced from hourly to two hourly.

The 490 Leominster to Ludlow will see the off peak short working journeys between Leominster and Orleton withdrawn.

The 496 Leominster, Pembridge and Shobdon morning and afternoon schooldays only circular will be withdrawn due to low usage. The entitled riders will be transferred to a taxi contract.