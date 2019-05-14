Revved up in more ways than one as Shrewsbury church hosts classic car show

The classic car show, the fifth organised by Reverend Adam Gompertz, was held at Holy Trinity Church, in Meole Brace.

This year’s theme was Restoration, which looked not only at car restoration but the restoration of minds and communities.

Rev Gompertz, who was a car designer before training for the clergy in 2011, works for the Lichfield diocese as a Pioneer Minister in the community while his wife, Charlotte, is curate at Holy Trinity.

About 90 classic owners took along their vehicles including Rosemary Overton from Montford Bridge with her highly unusual, 1963 Heinkel Trojan with its front opening door.

There were businesses who specialise in vehicle restoration, the Association of Heritage Engineers and the charity, Mission Motorsport.

The charity aims to aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by military operations by providing opportunities through Motorsport and the Automotive Industry.

Rev Gompertz said: “The charity helps to restore people recovering from physical injury and mental health problems such as PTSD.”

Looking at the restoration of the mind, the Revs show had a talking tent set up where people could pop in for a chat about things that were worrying them.

“We also had a stall for the Residents’ Association to show tie in with the restoration of the community.”

Music was provided by the Meole Brace School Choir and Embrace, a local community choir.

“The event was free for people to come and show their cars and free for visitors,” said Rev Gompertz. “The church is keen to make a positive contribution to our local community.”