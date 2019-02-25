£15m budget boost to help repair Shropshire roads

A number of significant roadwork schemes are also being carried out under the plans, including town-centre resurfacing in Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

Shropshire Council will vote on its budget on Thursday.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport said that part of the funding was coming through £7 million provided by the Department for Transport.

He said the council is committed to spending on the county's roads.

Councillor Davenport said a full programme of work across the county is planned but highlighted notable schemes including resurfacing and improving the road layout on the B4555 at Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth, resurfacing the town centre at Great Hales – Market Drayton, at Alkington Road, Whitchurch, and at Whattling Street South, Church Stretton.

Councillor Davenport said: "Shropshire Council highways will be investing, and continue to invest in, Shropshire roads.

"There is a budget identified for expenditure for highways improvements (roads, bridges, structures, streetlighting, drainage) of countywide schemes.

"Additionally, Shropshire Council received £7,313,000 form the Department for Transport, and 56 schemes are being delivered, some are already completed, the majority of schemes are being delivered at present and this programme of works will be completed by May 2019.

"This will deliver expenditure of £15m into Shropshire Council’s highways network in the new financial year."