Villagers given access to 'lightning fast' broadband

The village of Ditton Priors can now get 'unprecedented' internet speeds after a company, the council and the government combined to roll out a scheme using the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.

Julie Bushell, Kloud9’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “Gigabit broadband has become a necessity rather than a luxury.

"Rural villages like Ditton Priors are in real danger of being left in the broadband dark ages. It was a pleasure to work so closely with the community."

Kloud9 began the project in August 2023 to ensure the community's inclusion in terms of advanced broadband infrastructure.

It is the result of a collaborative effort between Kloud9, the UK Government, and Shropshire Council's Connecting Shropshire programme.

The project was made possible in part thanks to the government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, which aims to connect businesses and residents in some of the hardest-to-reach places in the UK to gigabit-capable broadband.

In addition to residential and business connections, Kloud9 has enhanced the village hall and Willows Café with Gigabit broadband, significantly improving the café's operational efficiency and customer experience by enabling reliable card payments and providing free Wi-Fi for patrons.

Kloud9's efforts in Ditton Priors are part of a broader commitment to advancing digital connectivity across Shropshire and the UK. With numerous projects in the pipeline, Kloud9 is excited to continue its work in Shropshire and beyond under the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.

Kloud9 has completed similar projects in Cleehill and Cressage and is working on four more builds in the area.

Eligible homes and businesses can currently apply for up to £4,500 to cover the costs of a gigabit-capable connection, up from £1,500 for homes and £3,500 for businesses previously, which enables broadband providers to reach further into rural areas where the build costs are higher.