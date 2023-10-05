Competition regulator to investigate £7.5bn cloud services market

Laptop keyboard.

Britain’s £7.5 billion cloud services market is to be investigated by the UK competition watchdog, after regulator Ofcom raised concerns about the dominance of technology giants Amazon and Microsoft.

Ofcom confirmed it has referred the cloud services market, a backbone of the online world, to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for an in-depth probe, after its year-long investigation uncovered concerns that business customers find barriers in their way when trying to switch suppliers.

It said it was “particularly concerned about the position of the market leaders Amazon and Microsoft”, which together hold an approximate 60% to 70% market share.

Ofcom said that “if left unchecked, competition could deteriorate in a critical digital market for the UK economy”.

The CMA said it would look at whether there were competition concerns in the market and what interventions might be needed to improve the supply of cloud services for UK customers.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “This is a £7.5 billion market that underpins a whole host of online services, from social media to AI foundation models.

“Many businesses now completely rely on cloud services, making effective competition in this market essential.