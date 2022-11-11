Shetland can be ‘at the heart’ of UK space industry, says minister

An image of space

Shetland can be “at the heart” of the space industry in the UK, a new Scotland Office minister has said.

In his first engagements since being appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, John Lamont visited the SaxaVord space port on Unst.

He said: “The port is on track to launch satellites next year from one of its three orbital launch pads.

Wrapping up a hugely eventful two weeks for us today: a complete launch stool base on Launchpad Fredo, a visit from @SueGrayCO & @John2Win, Shetland getting recognition from @GeorgeFreemanMP & the @SAEMGDefence's #GlobalMilSatCom! All in two week’s work?#ReadyForLaunch pic.twitter.com/d4S5wQ6Qbr — SaxaVord Spaceport UK (@SaxaVord_Space) November 11, 2022

“There is a huge opportunity for Shetland to be a world leader in terms of space technology deployment – the spaceport at SaxaVord has unique geographical advantages that we are keen to help them exploit.

“We’re working hard to become the first in Europe to provide end-to-end solutions – from design and build to lift-off – for small satellites, and the development of different launch sites is a crucial part of that.”

“This is a very exciting project, and the wider space industry has huge potential to create rewarding and skilled careers, not just throughout Scotland but across the UK as a whole – Shetland can be at the heart of that.”

Thanks for having me!It was a really interesting visit. https://t.co/6VObdFVwPc — John Lamont MP ????????? (@John2Win) November 10, 2022

Mr Lamont also visited the Scottish Sea Farms salmon fishery in Burra, and met representatives of the Scottish Shellfish Co-operative.

Shetland Islands Council convener Andrea Manson said she was “delighted” to host Mr Lamont on his first ministerial visit, adding they had discussed “fixed links and levelling up”.