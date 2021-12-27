Notification Settings

Gigabit internet offer goes live for Shrewsbury households

By James Pugh

Homes in Shrewsbury will be able to experience gigabit internet with speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps after Air Broadband announced its service is officially live in the town.

This means families will be able to stream buffer-free 4K television, hold crystal-clear work calls and enjoy zero-latency online gaming – all at the same time.

This represents a remarkable improvement on traditional broadband packages offered by existing providers, Air Broadband said.

Director Andrew Glover, said: “It has taken a long time to get to the stage of being able to provide services to these areas and there is a pent-up demand for a gigabit-capable service in Shrewsbury.”

The company will be contacting everyone who is able to take advantage of this service to make sure they can get connected as soon as possible. Locals who have already registered with Air Broadband will be first in line to go live.

Gordon Sadler, Air Broadband’s sales and marketing manager, said: “Full fibre services are the future of internet connection, so Air Broadband are honoured to be able to provide our services to homes in Shrewsbury. We hope customers will see that Air is an internet provider set for the future, with customer service set at a level to match our speeds.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

