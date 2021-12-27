Gigabit internet offer goes live for Shrewsbury households

This means families will be able to stream buffer-free 4K television, hold crystal-clear work calls and enjoy zero-latency online gaming – all at the same time.

This represents a remarkable improvement on traditional broadband packages offered by existing providers, Air Broadband said.

Director Andrew Glover, said: “It has taken a long time to get to the stage of being able to provide services to these areas and there is a pent-up demand for a gigabit-capable service in Shrewsbury.”

The company will be contacting everyone who is able to take advantage of this service to make sure they can get connected as soon as possible. Locals who have already registered with Air Broadband will be first in line to go live.