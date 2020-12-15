Microsoft’s Surface Duo foldable phone to launch in the UK in early 2021

Surface Duo

Microsoft will release its foldable Surface Duo smartphone in the UK next year, the tech giant has announced.

The device, which marks the firm’s first move into the smartphone business since 2016, was launched in the US in September.

The Surface Duo will be available in the UK, Canada, France and Germany from “early 2021”.

The Surface Duo’s UK pricing is yet to be revealed (Microsoft/PA)

The smartphone, first announced last year, unfolds to reveal two displays which can be used individually or together as a single 8.1in screen.

Pricing for the UK is yet to be revealed, but in the US it started at 1,399 dollars (£1,072).

Running on Android, the Surface Duo is designed to support a number of multitasking modes and includes a 360-degree hinge for placement and use in a range of positions.

Microsoft has previously had success with its Surface range of “two-in-one” laptops, which come with detachable touchscreens allowing them to double as tablets.