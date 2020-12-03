Chic frontman Nile Rodgers to give evidence in streaming inquiry

?️ We're holding an inquiry into 'the Economics of Music Streaming' – and we want to hear from you

✍️ We're accepting written submissions to our inquiry til Friday 11 December from creatives, industry pros, streaming users, companies, etc

? Info here: https://t.co/G6MJpgYBAr pic.twitter.com/ykMTNVWPVs

— Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (@CommonsDCMS) December 2, 2020