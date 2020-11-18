Oxford Circus Underground station gets a makeover for PlayStation 5 UK launch

PlayStation 5 launch

Oxford Circus station has been given a makeover to mark the UK launch of the PlayStation 5 – including a makeover for the roundel Tube signs.

Three of the familiar Underground signs above the four entrances in Oxford Circus have been changed to the cross, square and triangle which, along with a circle, make up the famous PlayStation shapes.

The shapes represent the four main buttons found on a PlayStation controller and have been added to the station to mark the UK launch of the PlayStation 5 console, which goes on sale on Thursday.

From one iconic shape to four. We’ve given the Oxford Circus Tube signs a #PS5 upgrade. ? pic.twitter.com/iw9qlEXR7B — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 18, 2020

The PlayStation takeover has also continued inside the London Underground station, with the four symbols added to the walls of the Bakerloo, Victoria and Central platforms.

As part of a deal with Transport for London (TfL), the new designs will remain in place at Oxford Circus for 48 hours.

Changes to mark the console launch have also taken place at several other Underground stations, with their names being temporarily changed to reference popular PlayStation games and franchises.

Mile End has been renamed Miles End in reference to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, one of the PS5’s launch games.

Lancaster Gate has been rebranded Ratchet and Clankaster Gate, Seven Sisters has become Gran Turismo 7 Sisters and West Ham is now Horizon Forbidden West Ham.

Lancaster Gate station has been transformed into Ratchet and Clankaster Gate to celebrate the UK launch of PlayStation 5 (David Parry/PA)

Warwick Light, vice president at PlayStation UK, said the launch of the new console was a “defining moment in the history of the brand”.

“We wanted to make the UK launch an unmissable event and celebrate it in a playful way with our fans by bringing together a British icon, the London Underground sign, with the iconic PlayStation shapes,” he said.

“Similarly, we’re thrilled to be able to bring some of our most loved franchises to stations across London and truly celebrate the latest additions to these fan favourites.”

Julie Dixon, head of customer information, design and partnerships at TfL, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to work with PlayStation to support the launch of the new PlayStation 5 console.