Amazon announces new Kindle Oasis with adjustable light

Amazon has unveiled a new version of its Oasis Kindle flagship e-reader, complete with an adjustable “warm light” to make it easier to read in changing light conditions.

The technology giant’s newest reading device will come with a seven-inch screen and is waterproof.

Amazon says the Paperwhite display on the new device “reads like printed paper” and is their best ever screen on a Kindle.

(Amazon)

The flagship e-reader in Amazon’s line-up, the Oasis will cost £230, and will go on sale on July 24.

The device was unveiled alongside new research from Kelton Global which suggests that more than half of people in the UK (56%) say their favourite holiday activity is reading.

Eric Saarnio, Amazon’s head of devices in Europe said the new adjustable screen light would help to make the Oasis a more versatile device.

“The all-new Kindle Oasis includes everything customers loved from the previous generation, including the large 7-inch display, waterproofing, and Audible—and now we’re making it even better. We’re adding an adjustable warm light so customers can read with a warmer tone that’s customisable to their preference to easily transition from daytime to nighttime reading,” he said.

“Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this—whether you’re reading poolside on holiday or in the comfort of your bed.”