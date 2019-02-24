Advertising
Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: How foldable phones compare
The first two foldable phones from major manufacturers are expected to arrive this year.
Huawei has joined Samsung in announcing its first foldable smartphone, with a flexible phone-sized screen that opens out to a tablet-sized device.
But how do the two new devices compare?
– Samsung Galaxy Fold
– A 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED front display, with the device unfolding to reveal a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED flexible screen inside.
– Six cameras in total – a single 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the device, a triple rear camera system, and dual cameras on the tablet display.
– 12GB RAM and 512GB internal memory.
– 4380mAh battery.
– 1,980 US dollars (£1,518), UK release confirmed for May.
– Huawei Mate X
– A 6.6-inch foldable FullView display on the front, with a second 6.38-inch display on the rear of the device. These then unfold to create an eight-inch tablet display.
– Triple lens Leica camera system.
– 5G ready.
– 8GB ram and 512GB storage.
– 4500mAh battery with SuperCharge capability.
– 2,299 Euro (£1,996), available in the the “middle of 2019”.
