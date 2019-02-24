Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: How foldable phones compare

Huawei has joined Samsung in announcing its first foldable smartphone, with a flexible phone-sized screen that opens out to a tablet-sized device.

But how do the two new devices compare?

– Samsung Galaxy Fold

(Samsung)

– A 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED front display, with the device unfolding to reveal a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED flexible screen inside.

– Six cameras in total – a single 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the device, a triple rear camera system, and dual cameras on the tablet display.

– 12GB RAM and 512GB internal memory.

– 4380mAh battery.

Advertising

– 1,980 US dollars (£1,518), UK release confirmed for May.

– Huawei Mate X

(Martyn Landi/PA)

– A 6.6-inch foldable FullView display on the front, with a second 6.38-inch display on the rear of the device. These then unfold to create an eight-inch tablet display.

Advertising

– Triple lens Leica camera system.

– 5G ready.

– 8GB ram and 512GB storage.

– 4500mAh battery with SuperCharge capability.

– 2,299 Euro (£1,996), available in the the “middle of 2019”.