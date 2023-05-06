Coronation fun at Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury as children take part in the conga

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury had a special fun day to mark the King being crowned this weekend.

There was a crown-making competition before the whole school braved the rain to do a conga for the king.

Then later, children and staff took part in a Coleham's Got Talent competition. There were gymnastics displays, rapping in Spanish, comedy performances, football skills and ballet on show from the pupils, before staff had their fun with a performance of the Spice Girls.

New sports coach Stephen Halford showed his patriotism for the King by donning Geri Halliwell's famous Union Jack dress as he did a turn as Ginger Spice. The school caretaker played the role of the acid-tongued judge Cowell, while headteacher Tom Larkham dressed up as King Charles and sat upon his throne.

At the end of the day, pupils sang their coronation song for all the parents.

Mr Larkham said: "It was wonderful to see all the children so involved and enthusiastic about our Coleham Coronation Day. We could feel the positivity everywhere we looked.