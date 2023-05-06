Notification Settings

Conga for the King as 'Ginger Spice' and 'Simon Cowell' join 'His Majesty' for school's celebration

By Nick Humphreys

Ginger Spice, Simon Cowell and King Charles made appearances as a school celebrated the coronation with a conga.

Coronation fun at Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury as children take part in the conga
Coronation fun at Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury as children take part in the conga

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury had a special fun day to mark the King being crowned this weekend.

There was a crown-making competition before the whole school braved the rain to do a conga for the king.

Coronation fun at Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury as children take part in the conga

Then later, children and staff took part in a Coleham's Got Talent competition. There were gymnastics displays, rapping in Spanish, comedy performances, football skills and ballet on show from the pupils, before staff had their fun with a performance of the Spice Girls.

New sports coach Stephen Halford showed his patriotism for the King by donning Geri Halliwell's famous Union Jack dress as he did a turn as Ginger Spice. The school caretaker played the role of the acid-tongued judge Cowell, while headteacher Tom Larkham dressed up as King Charles and sat upon his throne.

Coronation fun at Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury as children take part in the conga

At the end of the day, pupils sang their coronation song for all the parents.

Mr Larkham said: "It was wonderful to see all the children so involved and enthusiastic about our Coleham Coronation Day. We could feel the positivity everywhere we looked.

"The performance at the end was really special. It's moments like that which show us what Coleham is all about."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

