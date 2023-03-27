The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner

While street parties, live screenings and big lunch events are all planned to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, it is also hoped the occasion will lead to a national day of volunteering.

The 'Big Help Out' is planned for Monday, May 8 – the bank holiday after the Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner with Camilla, Queen Consort, on a visit to Telford earlier this month.

People are being urged to help out with voluntary organisations – which in turn are being urged to sign up to the Big Help Out.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, said she hoped voluntary organisations would make the most of the opportunity – and that people would look to offer their own time to help.

She said: "Every day in my role as Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, I see the difference that volunteers across the county make.

"Whether it is helping with community initiatives, manning ‘warm spaces’, supporting at food hubs, keeping community halls alive, enabling youth groups and sports clubs to happen – I could go on – I have heard many inspirational stories and met many exceptional people.

"As part of the King’s Coronation celebrations, the Royal Voluntary Service is encouraging organisations to give everybody the chance to try volunteering for themselves and make a difference in their community.

"Monday, May 8, is The Big Help Out, local events will take place to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.

"If you are an organisation that needs volunteer help to support your activities, start planning now for the Big Help Out."

Mrs Turner said groups could look to arrange open days with taster sessions for the occasion and would be able to upload events and opportunities for people to look at on the Big Help Out website and join.

She also encouraged people to look to see how they could help themselves.

She said: "If you are an individual who would like to consider lending a hand to an organisation, I know your help will be gratefully received. Time-wise even an hour here and there is a great help."

She added: "As they say – many hands make light work.

"What a fantastic way to be part of such a historic occasion."