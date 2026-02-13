Bungalow site in Telford earmarked for five homes

New owners of the 1,400 sq metre site at East Road, Ketley Bank, have applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to build two two-bed and one three-bed properties on the land.

Planning permission for two new homes, garages and a temporary caravan had been granted to Y Edge and D Howell, of Middleton Road, Oswestry, in 2022.

Picture of the now demolished bungalow. Picture: Google Maps

It followed plans for four detached homes in 2011 but that was withdrawn.

The new proposals from Ling Developments, of Stourbridge, have been opened for a period of public consultation.

Comments on previous planning applications had raised issues of access via a narrow road, and of drainage and sewerage being “not good” in the area.

“I have no objection to the demolition of the bungalow and it being replaced but I feel one property on this site is enough,” one resident told planners.

Among the consultees this time are residents in Greyhound Hill, Churchill Drive, Hillside Road and Ketley Bank.

Borough councillors Hilda Rhodes, Gillian Reynolds and Stephen Reynolds and Oakengates Town Council are also on the list of consultees.

The plans can been views on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2026/0076

Visit https://secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/pa-consultations-public.aspx?Applicationnumber=TWC%2f2026%2f0076