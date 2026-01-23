11 of Shropshire's cheapest homes for sale right now

In Shropshire, there is no shortage of stunning period properties, sprawling country estates and Georgian manors that are on offer for those with deeper pockets.

But for most of us, drawing rooms and wine cellars are a little out of our price range.

If you're a buyer on a budget or just keen to see what £100k or less can get you in 2026, this list is for you.

Here are 11 of the cheapest homes you can find on the market in Shropshire right now:

Brookside, Telford - offers in excess of £50,000

One bedroom flat in Brookside, Telford. Photo: Bettermove/Rightmove

According to the listing, this ground floor leasehold flat comprises a spacious living room, fitted kitchen, one double bedroom, and a family bathroom - located within a couple of miles of Telford town centre.

Coton Manor, Shrewsbury - £57,500

There's a one-bedroom flat in Coton Manor available for £57,500. Photo: Miller Evans/Rightmove

Described as a "spacious apartment", this one-bedroom leasehold flat features large communal gardens overlooking the West Mid Showground and the River Severn.

Wem High Street - £65,000