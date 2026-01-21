Legal agreement sorts out objections to new Telford swimming pool

Captain Matthew Webb. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre in Dawley will celebrate the local man who was the first person to swim the English Channel unaided.

The plan is to name the new centre after Dawley-born Captain Matthew Webb. Picture: Ellis Williams

The new centre, at the site of Telford Langley School, will also commemorate the memory of 12-year-old student Joshua Lloyd, who died after collapsing in June, 2023.

Sport England lodged an objection to plans over the impact on sports pitches at the site.

Planning officials agreed that existing sports teams at the site were going to be affected at various points during the build.

“Following liaison with Sport England , a short-term displacement strategy has been agreed and secured to avoid any short-term loss of sports facilities within the borough.”

Planning documents say that rugby league will be temporarily relocated to Abraham Darby and junior football, will be relocated to Oakengates Leisure facility.

“This short-term displacement has been secured by a legal agreement in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

“Once the works are complete, those sporting teams will return to the site and there will be no loss to the overall sports provision provided by the facility.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



“On this basis, Sport England and the council’s healthy spaces team have raised no objection subject to conditions and securing the MOU.”

The plans were then considered to meet a Sport England criteria on playing fields because it “will provide equivalent or better quality facilities following completion.

“Appropriate conditions have been secured to ensure that the quality and maintenance of the relocated pitches within the site are held in perpetuity and the proposal is therefore considered compliant with policy.”

Officials wrote that the scheme is considered to be a significant public benefit which meets an identified strategic sporting need.

The two-storey swimming pool facility will also include a fitness suite.

Last year Telford & Wrekin Council said more than 150,000 swims per year will be available at the new pool with an additional 150 places on the weekly learn to swim programme.

The scheme is also expected to create more than 20 local jobs.

Tragic Joshua Lloyd never recovered after becoming unwell and collapsing. He died in hospital later that same afternoon.

Joshua’s family described him as a joker who enjoyed spending time with his friends, going on bike rides and playing Xbox.

His death was not treated as suspicious.