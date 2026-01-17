Religious group plans to turn barn near Shrewsbury into church

Plans to use an agricultural barn in Great Ness as a church meeting room have been put to Shropshire Council planners for consideration.

The scheme has been submitted on behalf of a Christian group by planning consultant Andrew Beard.

Documents stated the barn, on Rodefern Lane, would be used for religious services that are currently being "unsuitably provided in private homes".

The hall would reportedly be used for the Lord’s Supper service and a prayer meeting for households in the Little Ness, Great Ness and Hopton areas.