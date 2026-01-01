'Charming' Victorian schoolhouse designed by famous architect on Shropshire border up for sale

The Grade II-listed former schoolhouse in Blymhill, near Weston Park, is looking for a new owner.

According to Historic England, the former schoolhouse and the neighbouring school were designed in the mid-1800s by prominent architect George Edmund Street.

Street was a leading practitioner of the Victorian Gothic Revival style; though mainly an ecclesiastical architect, he is best known as the designer behind the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand in London.

The Grade II-listed former schoolhouse in Blymhill, near Weston Park, is looking for a new owner. Photo: Zoopla/Lee Cooke

Today the former schoolhouse is a four-bedroom family home and is being advertised for sale by Lee Cooke Estate Agency Group for offers in the region of £575,000.

A spokesperson for the estate agents said: "Nestled within the sought-after village of Blymhill, this charming Grade II-listed Victorian former school house presents a wonderful opportunity to create a distinguished family home.

"Offering immense character, his unique residence blends period features with stylish and well-thought-after decor and design.

Outside features a large gated car parking area and well-landscaped and meticulously maintained gardens. Photo: Zoopla/Lee Cooke

"Built from attractive sandstone, with decorative red tile roofing and period window details, the property retains a host of original architectural elements."

The home features three upstairs bedrooms and a flexible downstairs room which could be utlised as a fourth or an additional reception room.

Downstairs, there is a large lounge, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room and utility room - along with a WC.

Outside features a large gated car parking area and well-landscaped and meticulously maintained gardens.

The full listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/72078358.