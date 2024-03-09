Ludlow's 19th century former post office building to go under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The old post office building in Ludlow, which dates back to the 19th century, has gone up for sale.

The three-storey period corner building on Corve Street currently hosts, among other things, the Bistro 7 restaurant and fetches £75,791 per year for its current owner.

Substantially sized, it covers 7,197 square feet of retail and office space in the centre of the historic market town. The building includes parking at the rear.

The property is listed with a guide price of £540,000 by Savills and can be viewed online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/66804838.

It is set to go under the hammer on Tuesday, March 19.