Former Oswestry care home for sale with guide price of £495,000

Bond Wolfe said the extended Victorian building at 57 Salop Road, will have a guide price of £495,000 in the livestreamed auction at 8.30am on Wednesday, March 27.

The living area

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said Hartlands Rest Home, which recently closed, was to be offered on behalf of administrators.

Bond Wolfe are selling the property in conjunction with Watling Real Estate, with pre-auction interest in the property being considered.

The dining area

Mr Mattin said: “This is a vacant 21-bedroomed care home extending to approximately 4,480 sq ft on a 0.15 acre site.

“It is an attractive character property, originally of Victorian construction, that has modern extensions providing generous accommodation over two floors, with off-road car parking to the rear.

“We consider it to be suitable for alternative uses including residential – subject to securing the appropriate planning permissions.”

One of the bedrooms

Mr Mattin added: “Several other properties in this part of Oswestry have received consent for residential conversion or development.”

With car parking to the rear, accessed from Stewart Road, and pedestrian access off Salop Road, the property benefits from ensuite toilets to a number of bedrooms.

There are also communal living and dining areas, a conservatory extension, communal bathroom and toilet facilities, gas central heating, a passenger lift and two separate staircases to the upper floor.

The property occupies a prominent corner position at the junction of Steward Road and Salop Road, connecting directly to Oswestry town centre about half a mile away.

To find out more, email auctions@bondwolfe.com or call 0121 312 1212.