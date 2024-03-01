Some of the Shropshire homes on market right now for over a million pounds

With a seemingly unending selection of historic buildings and country estates, it's no surprise that Shropshire is filled to the brim with pricey properties.

Chances are - your pockets aren't £1m deep. But if you're anything like me, you can't resist a look around at how the other half live.

So whether you're fantasising about a Georgian townhouse in Oswestry, an Arts and Crafts manor on the edge of Carding Mill Valley or an Elizabethan mansion with gardens designed by Percy Thrower himself, have a little look at some of the ridiculous property Shropshire currently has on offer.

Starting at the low, low price of one million smackaroos and climbing all the way to £2,750,000 - here's what a large lottery win could get you right now.

Oakhurst House, Oswestry: £1,000,000

Oakhurst House, Oswestry. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

The outstanding Oakhurst House is a huge Georgian property extending to over 5,500 square feet of living accommodation which has been thoughtfully restored and renovated.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom and three-reception room home extends over two floors in Oswestry town centre.

Oakhurst House, Oswestry. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

To the rear of the property is an enclosed and private courtyard which has a gated access onto Welsh Walls.

Arden House, Church Stretton: £1,200,000

Arden House. Photo: Zoopla/Knight Frank

Built in the Arts and Craft style by the former Mayor of Shrewsbury in 1903, Arden House sits on the edge of Carding Mill Valley.

The current owners renovated and extended the property over the last 12 years to create a stylish home and a successful holiday letting business.

Arden House. Photo: Zoopla/Knight Frank

Arden House has been designed to be able to be used as four separate self-contained apartments or as one larger dwelling.

Arden House. Photo: Zoopla/Knight Frank

The three storey property has an incredible six bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Daywell Manor, Gobowen: £1,250,000

Daywell Manor, Gobowen. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

The elegant country home of Daywell Manor is situated in a private and peaceful position and comes with substantial equestrian facilities and a range of outbuildings over 10.17 acres of land.

Daywell Manor, Gobowen. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Inside, the six-bed, two-bath, four-reception room property is jam-packed with period features including panelled walls and traditional fireplaces.

Daywell Manor, Gobowen. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Outside, the manor is surrounded by beautifully kept formal gardens, a tennis court surrounded by a large lawn area and paddocks to the north.

Brimfield Lodge, Ludlow: £1,350,000

Brimfield Lodge, Ludlow. Photo: Stowhill Estates/Zoopla

Another stunning Georgian property that feels ripped right out of Downton Abbey.

Brimfield Lodge extends to 6,000 square foot and bursting with period charm and character features.

Brimfield Lodge, Ludlow. Photo: Stowhill Estates/Zoopla

But the current owners have given the building a top-to-toe makeover with modern features that somehow fit beautifully in to the historic building.

Brimfield Lodge, Ludlow. Photo: Stowhill Estates/Zoopla

The five bed, two-bath and four-reception room property also features a 1500 square foot cellar with wine room, workshop and potting room.

Beech Hill, Newport: £1,600,000

Beech Hill, Newport. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Originally thought to have been constructed in 1801, this Grade-II listed Regency house sits on the edge of the market town of Newport.

Beech Hill, Newport. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Sitting in around four acres of grounds that includes and all weather tennis court, summer house, walled kitchen garden and paddock.

Beech Hill, Newport. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Beech Hill doesn't just boast six bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms, but also a large garden room, a study, wine cellar, pantry, workshop and games room.

Castle Gates House, Shrewsbury: £2,750,000

Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Photo: Zoopla/Strutt & Parker

This 16th century timber-framed residence occupies a prominent and iconic position at the gateway to Shrewsbury Castle.

Originally built on nearby Dogpole, Sir Francis Newport, 1st Earl of Bradford, dismantled the property and moved to its present location in 1702.

Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Photo: Zoopla/Strutt & Parker

The house underwent a major restoration in 1902 before it was purchased by the Horticultural Society in 1924, who subsequently bestowed it to the town.

Now, it's a stunning six-bedroom, three-bathroom property with an incredible 38-foot kitchen/diner/family room.

Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Photo: Zoopla/Strutt & Parker

Included in the sale are 1.13 acres of enchanting gardens designed by Percy Thrower, parking for several cars and a location that couldn't be much more central to town.