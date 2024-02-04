See inside historic hall with 'immense poise and style' on the market for £700,000

The Grade II-listed Preesegweene Hall, in Weston Rhyn, near Chirk, has been described by the agents as "a house of immense poise and style".

Originally built as a timber framed house in the 17th century, the hall underwent significant remodelling in 1834, resulting in the elegant Regency house it is today.

One of two large reception rooms. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

An array of outbuildings offer immense development potential subject to planning consent. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

Over the last 100 years, it has hosted several illustrious characters, including the parents of renowned sculptor Jonathan Knight and the journalist Thurlow Craig known for his weekly ‘Up Country’ column in the Sunday Express.

Most recently, however, the historic property has been home to a retired architect who has cared for the building for over 30 years.

The six-bed, three-bath, three-reception room property remains full of unadulterated period features.

One of six large bedrooms. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

The dining room. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

These include a Roman Doric pedimented porch, Coalbrookdale veranda with cast iron border, deep sash windows, carved skirting boards and architraves, Grinshill stone fireplaces, panelled seventeenth-century internal doors, wide Welsh oak floorboards and exposed beams on all floors.

On the ground floor, a dining room, living room and family room accompany a large kitchen, with adjoining utility and laundry room.

The kitchen. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

An elaborately carved dog-leg staircase. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

The elaborately carved dog-leg staircase features unusually shaped splat balusters and a moulded handrail that leads up to the first floor and four large bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Continue up the stairs and you'll find two further bedrooms and a large family bathroom.

An array of outbuildings including stables, garages, and a Dutch barn offer immense development potential subject to planning consent.

The gardens feature historic bee boles. Photo: Savills/Zoopla

The 3.17 acres of grounds feature mature, parkland gardens with mature fig and yew trees as well as historic bee boles - stone alcoves for bee-keeping before the development of modern hives.

This property is being listed by Savills for £700,000, and is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66546393