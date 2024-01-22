Plans for eight-bungalow development in Wellington submitted

Proposals have been submitted for the homes to be built on vacant grassland land behind current properties on Holyhead Road in Wellington.

“The proposed development will see the delivery of new lifetime homes in an appropriate location that conform to the principles of sustainable development through both their location and access to existing services and facilities,” says the application’s design and access statement.

“The development will deliver high-quality new homes which will have little to no negative impact on surrounding properties and appear similar in density to the new housing estate to the south of the site.”

The site is positioned behind the residential street of Holyhead Road with access to the site using an existing point. A new road is also proposed to be built which would allow access to the rear of the properties.

Previously a plan for six homes was approved by Telford & Wrekin Council in 2022 – which has now expired.

Applicant Alex Stone says that the new application ‘retains key characteristics’ from the previously approved plans.

Plans state that due to the position of the bungalows and their style they will not be visible from Holyhead Road – despite the topography consisting of a rising bank from the road.

“House types have a low profile that respond to the site’s topography and sympathetic architectural form that minimises the visual impact of the proposed design on their immediate surroundings,” added the design and access statement.

“By reason of its considered design approach the revised scheme would not have a detrimental impact on the character or setting of the conservation area, or on nearby heritage assets.

“The development would not adversely impact the appearance of the street scene or conflict with the character of the urban development in this area, and would not have an unduly detrimental impact on the amenities of any nearby residential properties.”

Submitted proposals show that the dormer bungalows have a ground floor en-suite master bedroom along with a living, kitchen and dining area. The upstairs includes two further en-suite bedrooms.

Four of the eight properties will also have a garage and utility along with an upstairs study/reading area.

“The dwellings should each be dormer bungalows to limit the prospect of overlooking or visual impact on adjacent properties,” the application adds.

“The proposed development, by reason of its low profile and simple pitched roof design. would not have a detrimental impact on the character or setting of the conservation area, or on nearby heritage assets.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal, application number TWC/2024/0050. Comments need to be made during the consultation stage which ends on February 8.