Former Shropshire plant nursery business set to go under the hammer

By Matthew PanterWhitchurchPropertyPublished:

A former North Shropshire plant nursery business with a four-bedroom house, detached garage block and around four acres of surrounding gardens and land will be going under the hammer later this month.

Ladywell Nurseries
Ladywell Nurseries

Ladywell Nurseries, in Whixall, which has a guide price of £250,000 to £300,000, is included in a collective property and land auction in Shrewsbury on Friday, October 20.

Ladywell Nurseries, which is being sold by Halls jointly with Berrys, includes a spacious, Alpine-type designed, detached house which has great potential for extensive refurbishment and modernisation.

The house has a rear entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, living room, dining room, reception hall and wc on the ground floor and a master bedroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

“The house has huge potential for improvement to become a first class family home,” said Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who will be conducting the auction.

“There is also a detached double garage block and extensive surrounding gardens which are overgrown and require landscaping.

“The grounds are a major feature of the property, having formerly been used as a nursery,” added Mr Gittins.

“The remains of some glasshouses and nursery structures are still in place but need to be demolished and the whole area landscaped. It is a great project for someone.

“The sale of Ladywell Nurseries provides a most unusual and interesting opportunity to purchase an individual country property in a private and unspoilt rural location.”

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602.

Property
News
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Wem
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News