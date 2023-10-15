Ladywell Nurseries

Ladywell Nurseries, in Whixall, which has a guide price of £250,000 to £300,000, is included in a collective property and land auction in Shrewsbury on Friday, October 20.

Ladywell Nurseries, which is being sold by Halls jointly with Berrys, includes a spacious, Alpine-type designed, detached house which has great potential for extensive refurbishment and modernisation.

The house has a rear entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, living room, dining room, reception hall and wc on the ground floor and a master bedroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

“The house has huge potential for improvement to become a first class family home,” said Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who will be conducting the auction.

“There is also a detached double garage block and extensive surrounding gardens which are overgrown and require landscaping.

“The grounds are a major feature of the property, having formerly been used as a nursery,” added Mr Gittins.

“The remains of some glasshouses and nursery structures are still in place but need to be demolished and the whole area landscaped. It is a great project for someone.

“The sale of Ladywell Nurseries provides a most unusual and interesting opportunity to purchase an individual country property in a private and unspoilt rural location.”